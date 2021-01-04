PM Abiy said he was forced into war on 4 November. Well, perhaps

In PM Abiy’s explanation of how the war in Tigray erupted he laid the blame for the conflict on the TPLF. He said that it was the attack “in the early hours of November 4, 2020” by Tigrayan forces that sparked off the war. [See below.]

Now a rather different version of events has appeared. The Chief Commissioner of the Amhara Regional State Police, Abere Adamu, explained that preparations for the war had been under way for some time.

Commissioner Abere said that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) armoured mechanized forces, stationed near Humera, had been ordered to “to face the enemy”.

Commissioner Abere revealed that Amhara regional state had “already done [its] homework,” and “deployment of forces had taken place in our borders from east to west. The war started that night after we have already completed our preparations,” he told an audience to several rounds of applause.

Clearly the Amhara militia and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces had moved forces into place well ahead of the events of 4 November.

This is rather different from the version of events given by PM Abiy.