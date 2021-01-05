A question of evidence: Is Eritrea right? The Mayor of Mekelle was NOT talking about their troops

Here’s a thing. Was the Addis Standard wrong when it published this story on Monday:

NEWS: MEKELLE CITY INTERIM MAYOR ADMITS PRESENCE AND PARTICIPATION OF ERITREAN FORCES IN TIGRAY CONFLICT

The paper quoted from an interview in which Mayor Atakilti Haileslassie is reported to have said: “the question of the presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray was “a daily question of the interim administration,” and that “relevant military leaders have been asked to give explanations.”

Addis Standard says he goes on to question why the Eritreans were in Tigray: “Why did they come in?” Ataklti asks and goes on to explain “the country’s largest command [the Northern Command], which was supposed to protect the country, was stabbed on its back and they [Eritrean forces] entered because there was no other defense. But it was also announced that they were being withdrawn from the country in a short time. It is a mistake to associate this with the interim administration,” he said.

But is Addis Standard incorrect? The pro-government Eritrean website, Tesfanews certainly thinks so.

Nice try. But he is talking about troops coming from the Amhara region (not Eritrea) that are still controlling the contested regions of Tigray such as Raya, Welkait and Tsegede. https://t.co/Gol6jlgFa9 — #In17Days 🎙️ (@tesfanews) January 3, 2021

The two media sources cannot both be correct – so which is?