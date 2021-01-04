Britain expresses concern about civilians caught up in Tigray war; promises aid

Source: Lord Alton
James Duddridge MP
Minister for Africa
King Charles Street
London
SW1A 2AH
Lord Alton of Liverpool
House of Lords
London
SW1A 0PW
www.gov.uk/fcdo
31 December 2020
Dear Lord Alton,
Thank you for your email of 3 December forwarding correspondence from ( your correspondent) about the current situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
We are concerned about the continuing violence in Tigray region and its impact on neighbouring countries, including Eritrea. We are deeply worried about the risks the conflict poses to civilian lives. We are pressing all parties involved to secure immediate humanitarian access and ensure the restoration of basic services.
We are also concerned about the risk these events pose to Ethiopia’s overall stability, its democratic transition and the implementation of a democratising political reform programme – of which the UK has been supportive. The risk that the conflict becomes regionalised, drawing neighbouring countries into the fighting and forcing movements of refugees across borders, is also of grave concern.
The Foreign Secretary spoke with Prime Minister Abiy on 10 November and called for the immediate de-escalation of violence, for the protection of civilians and for unfettered humanitarian access. He reiterated these messages when he met Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke on 25 November. I also stressed these points when I spoke with the Ethiopian Ambassador in London on 18 November, and have called publicly for unfettered humanitarian access, in my tweet of 9 December.
Most recently I had a call with Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide. Our Ambassador in Addis Ababa continues to engage across the Ethiopian leadership in support of these objectives.
The UK continues to liaise closely with a wide range of regional and international
partners in support of these objectives. The Foreign Secretary spoke on 16 November with Foreign Minister Pandor of South Africa, communicating our support of President Ramaphosa’s efforts towards a political solution. He also discussed approaches with his French and German counterparts in Berlin on 23 November, with President Kenyatta of Kenya on 24 November, and with Prime Minister Hamdok of Sudan on 12 November.
I also reiterated our concerns about the need for an urgent peaceful settlement in Tigray when I spoke with Foreign Minister Kutesa of Uganda on 26 November, and raised the situation in Ethiopia, and the role Ethiopia plays in regional stability, with the Governments of Somalia and Kenya during my visit to those two countries on 9 and 10 December. The Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly MP, has done similarly with counterparts in the Gulf. The situation also remains under consideration by the United Nations Security Council.
The UK is working closely with humanitarian organisations to make sure aid reaches civilians affected by the fighting. UK-funded aid agencies in Tigray are working hard to deliver support in challenging circumstances, including shelter, water and healthcare.
We are tracking the situation and continue to raise the importance of respect for human rights with the Government of Ethiopia and regional leaders on all sides. It is our hope that a resolution is forthcoming, and the UK is engaging with Ethiopian and international partners at the highest level to facilitate this.
Access to Tigray remains restricted. Telecommunications are gradually being restored and I hope that this allows news ( concerning the issues raised by your correspondent) to be obtained.
James Duddridge MP
Minister for Africa
The Lord Alton of Liverpool
House of Lords
London
SW1A 0PW
31 December 2020
Dear Lord Alton,
Thank you for your correspondence of 12 December to the Lord Tariq Ahmad of
Wimbledon, about treatment of Eritrean refugees. I am replying as the Minister for Africa.
We are concerned about the continuing violence in Tigray region and its impact on neighbouring countries, including Eritrea. We are deeply worried about the risks the conflict poses to civilian lives. We are pressing all parties involved to secure immediate
humanitarian access and ensure the restoration of basic services.
We are very concerned at reports that Eritrean troops have entered Ethiopian refugee camps in Tigray and forced a number of refugees to return to Eritrea. If proven, this would be a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). Alleged violations of IHL must be investigated to secure respect for IHL and prevent future violations, including as necessary through international criminal tribunals.
The British Ambassador in Eritrea raised these questions with the Eritrean Foreign
Minister on 2 December, who denied that Eritrea is involved militarily in the conflict and categorically denied that Eritrean forces had forcibly returned Eritrean refugees to Eritrea. He also stated that there are no Ethiopian refugees in Eritrea. Due to the
ongoing restricted access for humanitarian agencies, it has not yet been possible to
fully corroborate these reports.
The UK has been consistent in calling for free and unfettered humanitarian access. We welcome news of an ICRC convoy arriving in Mekele over the weekend of 12/13
December. Ongoing impediments to access faced by relief actors puts civilians at risk in Tigray. All parties must ensure civilians are not exposed to unnecessary harm. Urgentaccess is required so that humanitarian support can be provided and delivery of essential services must resume immediately.
The UK is a major and longstanding humanitarian donor to Ethiopia. We recognise the early efforts by the UN to address the crisis in Tigray. The UK is working closely with humanitarian organisations to make sure aid reaches civilians affected by the fighting.
UK-funded aid agencies in Tigray are working hard to deliver support in challenging
circumstances, including shelter, water and healthcare. We are tracking the situation
and continue to raise the importance of respect for human rights with the Government of Ethiopia and regional leaders on all sides. It is our hope that a resolution is forthcoming, and the UK is engaging with Ethiopian and international partners at the highest level to facilitate this.
