Norwegian Ethiopians and Eritreans unite against the war in Tigray

On Saturday, both Ethiopians and Eritreans demonstrated in Byparken in Stavanger in southwestern Norway against the civil war that has broken out in Tigray.

“We ask the international community for help”

“What’s happening in Tigray now is terrible””

I have family in the area. I do not get in touch with them”

“All communications are cut,”said Aregawi.

Of the around 100 demonstrators there were many Eritreans.

One of them was Tedros Tseagay.

“The civil war Ethiopia concerns us to a very high degree as well. There are 150,000 Eritrean refugees in Tigray,”Tseagay said.

A local politician called for a halt to hostilities and a solution to the conflict through dialogue and respect for other views.

Leader of the Eritrean Committee Finn Våge appealed for support in resistance to local Eritrean associations and churches that cooperate with the dictator in Eritrea.

An Eritrean Orthodox priest who does not cooperate with the Eritrean regime ended this important demonstration.