The situation in Asmara

Arbi Harnet (Freedom Friday) colleagues confirm that it has become extremely difficult to go out on the streets of Asmara because of heavy rounding up of young people, or giffa as it is known locally.

One activists reached by colleagues from the diaspora explained ‘I can’t even go out to buy bread as there is heavy giffa, I have never seen anything like this everyone is in doors and scared’.

Another source from the southern regions (zoba debub) told us that owners of trucks and other vehicles have been told to report with their cars and make preparations to go to Tsorona on the Tigray boarder.

A truck owner we spoke to yesterday told us ‘I have been asked to report with my truck and they say it is to go to Tsorona’.

Arbi Harnet colleagues have promised to stay in contact and update the situation as much as they can given the severe restrictions on their movement.