African Union mediators in Addis trying to halt Tigray war

An Africa Union mission has arrived in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, to try to mediate between the federal government and the northern Tigray state after three weeks of conflict.

Three former African heads of state – Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa – form part of mission.

Their arrival coincides with what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called the “final phase” in the operation in Tigray.

Mr Abiy has already rejected international efforts to negotiate a peaceful end to the fighting, describing it as a “law-enforcement operation”.

The conflict has already displaced tens of thousands into neighbouring Sudan and left scores dead.