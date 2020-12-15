Finally! Aid arrives at Adi Harush refugee camp, Tigray

For the first time since the Tigray war erupted on 4 November, there is some good news for Eritrean refugees.

The Adi Harush camp, once home to over 30,000 Eritreans, has received some supplies.

These trucks arrived this afternoon and it’s hoped that supplies will be distributed shortly.

Refugees at another camp in southern Tigray – Mai Aini – are also hoping to receive the aid they so badly need.

People living in Adi Harush say there was a meeting in the camp today between the UN refugee agency, government officials and camp administrators.