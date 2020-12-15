First Tigray….

Source:Addis Standard

RULING PARTY MEMBERS SPEAK OF NEED TO REPEAT TIGRAY MILITARY OPERATION IN BENISHANGUL GUMUZ AS AMHARA REGION GOV’T, NAMA RAMP-UP CALLS FOR ACTIONS

Addis Abeba, December 15/2020 – Members of the Benishangul Gumuz Regional State Prosperity Party (PP) Women’s League have demanded the federal government to repeat in Benishangul Gumuz regional state, Metekel Zone the ongoing “law enforcement operations in Tigray.”

The call was made during a discussion the Women’s League of the ruling PP had today on current national issues in Assosa, the capital of Benishangul Gumuz regional state. Participants expressed their support for a similar operation in Metekel zone where frequent violence the participants blamed on TPLF has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians in recent weeks alone. Etsegenet Tesfaye, member of the Women’s League said TPLF “has been creating division among people of the region for the past 27 years, caused

the loss of innocent lives and property damages.” She also said the TPLF had tried to “dismantle the administrative structures of Metekel Zone” and replace it with it’s own group. She adds that the measures taken by the ENDF to eliminate the TPLF has brought a “sigh of relief.”

The deputy speaker of the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State Council, Alemnesh Yibas, on her part said that there wasn’t any leadership in the region who is not worried by the security crisis in the Metekel Zone. She admitted that the crisis was not fully averted despite coordinated efforts of security forces and promised that the “elimination of the criminal group would continue and that the group would soon be destroyed once and for all”.