British government concerned by “ethnically-motivated attacks within Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia”

The UK is concerned by the violence between federal and regional forces in the Tigray region and the risk it poses to civilians, and by reports of ethnically-motivated attacks both within Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia. We are gravely concerned over allegations of atrocities and violations; we call for transparency and accountability to be delivered for such incidents. We have repeatedly called for civilians to be protected, including in conversations with both parties to the conflict. The UK’s longstanding position is that determining whether a situation amounts to genocide is an issue for competent national and international courts, not governments: our focus is on seeing an end to violence. We will continue to track the situation and to raise with the Government of Ethiopia and regional leaders these concerns, our concerns about civilian deaths and casualties, and the importance of respect for human rights.