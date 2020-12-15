British government concerned by “ethnically-motivated attacks within Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia”

Source: House of Lords
To ask Her Majesty’s Government what representations they have made to the government of Ethiopia about (1) reports of atrocities against Tigrayans, and (2) ensuring that civilians are protected.
The UK is concerned by the violence between federal and regional forces in the Tigray region and the risk it poses to civilians, and by reports of ethnically-motivated attacks both within Tigray and elsewhere in Ethiopia. We are gravely concerned over allegations of atrocities and violations; we call for transparency and accountability to be delivered for such incidents. We have repeatedly called for civilians to be protected, including in conversations with both parties to the conflict. The UK’s longstanding position is that determining whether a situation amounts to genocide is an issue for competent national and international courts, not governments: our focus is on seeing an end to violence. We will continue to track the situation and to raise with the Government of Ethiopia and regional leaders these concerns, our concerns about civilian deaths and casualties, and the importance of respect for human rights.
2 comments
Mr Martin got mad, since no more finacial stimulus from TPLF any more. He is a very noise man, he does not have any other agenda than Tigay, Eritera and Ethiopia?
PRIMA DI DARE PREMI NOBEL, BISOGNA ATTENDERE QUALCHE ANNO,.ABBIAMO GIÀ VISTO I DISASTRI, VEDI ALTRI GRANDI POLITICI.,ONU GOVERNI AIUTATE I POPOLI IN DIFFICOLTÀ.,,IN ETIOPIA CI SONO GRANDI PROBLEMI TRA ETNIE, LO VOGLIAMO DIRE?