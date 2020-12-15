African Women for Peace in the Horn of Africa Initiative
We, women of Africa, call on leaders to act in the tragic situation of hostilities amongst all of our people in the Horn.
On November 4, violence erupted in the Horn region. This is affecting all of us: mothers, sisters and grandmothers on the continent. We know the suffering of weapons turning brothers and sisters against each other and this must stop.
As women, we recognise the pain of our sisters.
Mothers, waiting to hear from their children, who are fighting in battles they did not choose, required to put on uniforms which are not theirs, forced to kill their own in a war, that they did not desire. We demand peace.
Mothers, looking for their children, lost in a sudden flight with no safe heaven to turn to, abducted and moved to places where they are not safe, hungry and fighting for food and survival, wounded on foreign fields, alone. We want our children back.
Mothers, crying for their children, who have dreams of their own and require support, who need school and work to support themselves and all of us. Their resilience is our resilience. Their future is our future. We need the children of our great continent. All violence must stop.
The Horn is the birthplace of humanity. Its treasures are our common heritage. It is the pride of Africa. We need its peace for prosperity and for the future of our great continent.
Therefore, we announce today that we are launching:
The African Women for Peace in the Horn Africa Initiative
We, African women, stand in solidarity with the mothers, sisters and grandmothers in the Horn, and we ask:
- All leaders in the Horn to stop the violence;
- All churches and faith communities to call on our leaders to stop the violence;
- IGAD and the AU to support a women’s led peace force to monitor the peace;
- The international community to support a women’s led peace force to enforce the peace;
- The UN to establish a humanitarian corridor to impartially reach all affected areas;
- An immediate opening of all communications to the affected areas;
- The international community to ensure the safety of all PoWs, refugees and IDPs and these to be placed under international protection.
Signed
Julia Duncan Cassell, former Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Liberia
Zaminah Malole, Commissioner for Equal Opportunities, Uganda
Reem Abbas, Researcher at Andariya, Sudan
Tsedale Lemma, Editor of the Addis Standard, Germany/Ethiopia
Ebunola Shoda, Esq. Principal Partner Shoda & Shoda, Sagamu Nigeria, Member Committee on the Law and Status of Women, National Council for Women Societies, Nigeria
Suzanne Monkasa, Membre du Réseau Parlementaire sur les Politiques des Diasporas du Conseil de l’ Europe; Présidente/Plateforme des Femmes de la Diaspora Congolaise de Belgique
Selam Balehey Gebremicale, University of Antwerp, Ethiopia
Okudu Caroline Loboyong, Lecturer, South Sudan
Samantha Hargreaves, WoMin African Alliance
Organisation Mahber Selam Ethiopia-Eritrea
Ilham Osman Ibrahim, Executive Director, Sudanese Organization for Research and Development (SORD), Sudan
Organisation, Wefri Selam
Dzodzi Tsikata, Professor of Development Sociology, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana and member, Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana
Blanche Sonon, Juriste Consultante en Genre et Développement, Présidente du Réseau Social Watch Bénin, Bénin
Organisation, Congo Espoir
Tantoh Neh Sheila, University of Antwerp, Cameroon
Organisation, Human Rights for Eritreans
Rose Mugweni, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education, Zimbabwe
Nazareth Amlesom Kifle, Associate Professor, Norway, Eritrea
Prof Dr Francisca Oladipo, Professor of Computer Science, Federal University Lokoja, Nigeria
Asma Abdel Halim, Associate Professor, University of Toledo, Ohio, USA and Sudan
Mme Justine M’Poyo Kasa-Vubu, Ministre Résident Ambassadeur Honoraire- Présidente de la Diaspora Congolaise
Mehret Haile, Food and Nutrition scientist with the focus on Food Security, Germany, Ethiopia
Caroline Mbatha, Online Data Officer, Kenya
Primrose Nakazibwe, Lecturer, Mbarara University, Uganda
Organisation, Young Women Mediators, South Sudan
Nike Adegoke, CEO, BlingItOn, Association of Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ibadan, Nigeria
Maureen N. Eke, Professor Central Michigan University, Nigeria
Doryn Uwera, Student, Rwanda
Louise Madungwe, Mathematics Education Specialist, Zimbabwe
Asia Abdulkader, Researcher, Kenya
Organisation, Status of Women Initiative (SOWI), South Sudan
Vanessa Jemwa, Entrepreneur, Zimbabwe
Viola Nekesa, Community Leader, Kenya
Organisation, Mariam
Belinda Nyakinya, Environmental Safeguards Officer, County Government of Kisumu, Kenya
Organisation, Bright Future for Eritrea
Halima Salisu Mohammed, Interpreter, Niger
Sakinat Folorunso, Professor, Computer Science lecturer and machine learning reseacher Olabisi Onabanjo University, Nigeria
Marwa Salem – Feminist activist – Libya
Susan Wairimu, Reproductive health for girls, Kenya
Organisation, 4 Adi Belesa
Rebecca Oswago, Medicos del Mundo (MDM), Mental Health Psychosocial Coordinator, Kenya
Cimonon Warren, student, South Africa
Organisation, Women Unlimited
Dr. Cythia Dzimiri, Sociology Specialist, Zimbabwe
Sr. Consolata A. Aloo, Executive secretary-CSPK, Kenya
Organisation Mother and Child Society, South Sudan
Mariam Basajja, PhD Student, Uganda
Norah Ochiel, Deputy Chief of Party Communications, Kenya
Colletta Musara, Lecturer International Relations, Zimbabwe
Jaja Rose Asonganyi, Student, Cameroon
Ashaba Tinah, student, Kenya
Charity Natukunda, Student, Uganda
Rim Belouaer, Executive Producer, Tunisia
Beatrice Karwith, Government officer, Kenya
Jamyler Nagujja, Entrepreneur, Uganda
Kafayat Iyanda-Aminu, Managing Director, Kaffy’s Place, Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Lagos, Nigeria
Deqa Ibrahim, Student, Somalia
Sasha Kirabo Sheila, Sasha entrepreneur, Uganda
Memunat Ajoke Ibrahim, Federal University Lokoja, Masters Student, Australian National University, Nigeria
Esther Nampala, Student, Uganda
Joyce Ouna, Social Behaviour Change Advisor, Experiential Momentum Agency, Nairobi Kenya
Maria Mwagale, Student, Uganda
Joyce Akhayele Mukoma, University of Antwerp, Kenya
Deebee Akinrinwale, CEO, Mummy Pinky’s Kitchen, Women’s Association of Entrepreneurs, Ogun, Nigeria
Organisation Eritrea Free Media
Kelly Ochieng, Student, Kenya
Jamira Nabaggala, Entrepreneur, Uganda
Fatuma Roba, Humanitarian Aid practitioner, Dadaab, Kenya
Shakira Nabaggala, Student, Uganda
Joy Makena, Business and commerce graduate, Kenya
Elizabeth Abiola Adegoke, student, Nigeria
Shamim Basajja, PhD student, Uganda
Grace Kwinjeh, Human Rights Activist and writer, Zimbabwe
Dorine Oluoch, Child Protection Officer, KUAP, Kisumu Kenya
Esther Ngulwa, University of Antwerp, Tanzania
Quinta Onditi, Student, Uganda
Julia Kuria, Legal officer, Kenya
Rita Ayebare, Student, Uganda
Charity Kola, Humanitarian Aid practitioner, Kenya
Nadia Nsayi, author, Belgium, DRC
Mrs Plaxcedes, Sociology Specialist, Zimbabwe
Organisation, Charity and Development Group, South Sudan
Amina Khalef, Student, Kenya
Elizabeth Gwaro, Community Mobilizer, Manyatta Development is Power, Kisumu Kenya
Rhemiels Rhemiels, Student, Uganda
Jacqueline Kanyua, Airline Hospitality, Kenya
Organisation, Mahber Keskese mlash senafe kebabian
Anishah Senna, Entrepreneur, Uganda
Organisation, Women Action for Peace, South Sudan
Latifah Nalubyayi, Student, Uganda
Caroline Kisia, Executive Director, Action Africa Help International, Kenya
Ethiopis GhebreMicael, Retired former Sr Associate Controller RFCUNY, US/ Ethiopia
Edith Embolokonye, Livelihoods Officer, UNHCR Kakuma, Kenya
Organisation, Mahber Akran
Nusula Naluzze, student, Uganda
Caroline Chege, Municipality Director, Kenya
Organisation Bet Belessa
Minsa Nankunja, Student, Uganda
Mercy Mwanzia, Media Trainer, Kakuma Kenya
Organisation, Women Action for Peace, South Sudan
Inviolata Njeri Njoroge, Program Coordinator, LVCT Health, Nairobi, Kenya
Organisation, Young Women Christian Association, South Sudan
Zohra Touati, lecturer computer science, University of Sousse, Tunisia
Sandrine Ekofo, lawyer, refugee organisation and founder of youth organisation Kilalo, Belgium – DRC
Lynet Basajja Entrepreneur Uganda
Britu Haile, Higher Education Association, York College of CUNY, US/Ethiopia
Lilian Mulwa, Entrepreneur Kenya
Keji Ojelade, Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Texas, Nigeria
Sheila Basajja, Student, Uganda
Istar Ahmed, Gender Policy Advisor, Horn of Africa Program, Somalia/US
Madeliene Mbatha, Monitoring and evaluation officer, Kenya
Mervat Hamadelneil Osman Bakheit, The Sudanese Initiative for Peace in the Horn of Africa, Sudan
Kemi Ojoye, Principal, Great Scholars International School, Ogun State, Nigeria
Beatrice Odera, Gender Officer, Ministry of Gender and Culture, Machakos Kenya
Mariem Ghardallou, Associate professor in preventive medicine, University of Sousse, Tunisia
Nancy Yienya, Adolescent programme advisor, Catholic Relief Services, Kisumu Kenya
Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, Executive Director of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI)
Fatima Sadiqi فاطمة صديقي, Professor of Linguistics and Gender Studies President, Association for Middle East Women’s Studies – AMEWS, Morocco
Contact: africanwomenforpeaceappeal@gmail.com
Spokespersons:
Julia Duncan Cassell
Zaminah Malole
Reem Abbas
Website: https://africanwomenforpeace.business.site
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CIvEpGXFHtW/?igshid=yfzcuqynkjmm
Background
On 4th of November 2020 hostilities broke out in the Northern Ethiopia Horn region, bordering Somalia, Sudan and Eritrea, with severe consequences. The current situation is:
- One million out of six million people in the North have fled their homes
- Over two million people need assistance for food, which is not available
- Thousands of people have been killed in the violence
- Massacres have been committed
- 000 refugees in camps under international protection have been abandoned
- 000 refugees have arrived in neighbouring country, Sudan
- Properties have been looted
- Violence has erupted in other regions
- Ethnic profiling
- All communication channels to certain regions are closed
International leaders, church leaders and others have called for an immediate ceasefire and end to all hostilities, access to all areas to humanitarian organisations, stop to all ethnic profiling and restoration of peace.
These demands have not been realised.
The hostilities follow the 2018 peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Women of the region long for peace.
The AU President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed three envoys to mediate in the conflict and these have the full support of the international community. Regrettably, today the envoys have not been able to meet with all parties. A perspective on inclusive peace-talks is still lacking.
Recognising the important mission of the AU envoys, African women ask for an immediate dialogue involving all parties. Such a dialogue can be led by female leaders. Such a dialogue will require that conditions are available for peaceful talks.
Therefore, a women-led peace force should be installed in the region, under auspices of the AU and IGAD with support of the international community.
This appeal was launched on the 10th of December 2020
The appeal was issued on the 14th of December 2020