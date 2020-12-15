African Women for Peace in the Horn of Africa Initiative

We, women of Africa, call on leaders to act in the tragic situation of hostilities amongst all of our people in the Horn.

On November 4, violence erupted in the Horn region. This is affecting all of us: mothers, sisters and grandmothers on the continent. We know the suffering of weapons turning brothers and sisters against each other and this must stop.

As women, we recognise the pain of our sisters.

Mothers, waiting to hear from their children, who are fighting in battles they did not choose, required to put on uniforms which are not theirs, forced to kill their own in a war, that they did not desire. We demand peace.

Mothers, looking for their children, lost in a sudden flight with no safe heaven to turn to, abducted and moved to places where they are not safe, hungry and fighting for food and survival, wounded on foreign fields, alone. We want our children back.

Mothers, crying for their children, who have dreams of their own and require support, who need school and work to support themselves and all of us. Their resilience is our resilience. Their future is our future. We need the children of our great continent. All violence must stop.

The Horn is the birthplace of humanity. Its treasures are our common heritage. It is the pride of Africa. We need its peace for prosperity and for the future of our great continent.

Therefore, we announce today that we are launching:

The African Women for Peace in the Horn Africa Initiative

We, African women, stand in solidarity with the mothers, sisters and grandmothers in the Horn, and we ask:

All leaders in the Horn to stop the violence;

All churches and faith communities to call on our leaders to stop the violence;

IGAD and the AU to support a women’s led peace force to monitor the peace;

The international community to support a women’s led peace force to enforce the peace;

The UN to establish a humanitarian corridor to impartially reach all affected areas;

An immediate opening of all communications to the affected areas;

The international community to ensure the safety of all PoWs, refugees and IDPs and these to be placed under international protection.

Signed

Julia Duncan Cassell, former Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Liberia

Zaminah Malole, Commissioner for Equal Opportunities, Uganda

Reem Abbas, Researcher at Andariya, Sudan

Tsedale Lemma, Editor of the Addis Standard, Germany/Ethiopia

Ebunola Shoda, Esq. Principal Partner Shoda & Shoda, Sagamu Nigeria, Member Committee on the Law and Status of Women, National Council for Women Societies, Nigeria

Suzanne Monkasa, Membre du Réseau Parlementaire sur les Politiques des Diasporas du Conseil de l’ Europe; Présidente/Plateforme des Femmes de la Diaspora Congolaise de Belgique

Selam Balehey Gebremicale, University of Antwerp, Ethiopia

Okudu Caroline Loboyong, Lecturer, South Sudan

Samantha Hargreaves, WoMin African Alliance

Organisation Mahber Selam Ethiopia-Eritrea

Ilham Osman Ibrahim, Executive Director, Sudanese Organization for Research and Development (SORD), Sudan

Organisation, Wefri Selam

Dzodzi Tsikata, Professor of Development Sociology, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana and member, Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana

Blanche Sonon, Juriste Consultante en Genre et Développement, Présidente du Réseau Social Watch Bénin, Bénin

Organisation, Congo Espoir

Tantoh Neh Sheila, University of Antwerp, Cameroon

Organisation, Human Rights for Eritreans

Rose Mugweni, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education, Zimbabwe

Nazareth Amlesom Kifle, Associate Professor, Norway, Eritrea

Prof Dr Francisca Oladipo, Professor of Computer Science, Federal University Lokoja, Nigeria

Asma Abdel Halim, Associate Professor, University of Toledo, Ohio, USA and Sudan

Mme Justine M’Poyo Kasa-Vubu, Ministre Résident Ambassadeur Honoraire- Présidente de la Diaspora Congolaise

Mehret Haile, Food and Nutrition scientist with the focus on Food Security, Germany, Ethiopia

Caroline Mbatha, Online Data Officer, Kenya

Primrose Nakazibwe, Lecturer, Mbarara University, Uganda

Organisation, Young Women Mediators, South Sudan

Nike Adegoke, CEO, BlingItOn, Association of Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ibadan, Nigeria

Maureen N. Eke, Professor Central Michigan University, Nigeria

Doryn Uwera, Student, Rwanda

Louise Madungwe, Mathematics Education Specialist, Zimbabwe

Asia Abdulkader, Researcher, Kenya

Organisation, Status of Women Initiative (SOWI), South Sudan

Vanessa Jemwa, Entrepreneur, Zimbabwe

Viola Nekesa, Community Leader, Kenya

Organisation, Mariam

Belinda Nyakinya, Environmental Safeguards Officer, County Government of Kisumu, Kenya

Organisation, Bright Future for Eritrea

Halima Salisu Mohammed, Interpreter, Niger

Sakinat Folorunso, Professor, Computer Science lecturer and machine learning reseacher Olabisi Onabanjo University, Nigeria

Marwa Salem – Feminist activist – Libya

Susan Wairimu, Reproductive health for girls, Kenya

Organisation, 4 Adi Belesa

Rebecca Oswago, Medicos del Mundo (MDM), Mental Health Psychosocial Coordinator, Kenya

Cimonon Warren, student, South Africa

Organisation, Women Unlimited

Dr. Cythia Dzimiri, Sociology Specialist, Zimbabwe

Sr. Consolata A. Aloo, Executive secretary-CSPK, Kenya

Organisation Mother and Child Society, South Sudan

Mariam Basajja, PhD Student, Uganda

Norah Ochiel, Deputy Chief of Party Communications, Kenya

Colletta Musara, Lecturer International Relations, Zimbabwe

Jaja Rose Asonganyi, Student, Cameroon

Ashaba Tinah, student, Kenya

Charity Natukunda, Student, Uganda

Rim Belouaer, Executive Producer, Tunisia

Beatrice Karwith, Government officer, Kenya

Jamyler Nagujja, Entrepreneur, Uganda

Kafayat Iyanda-Aminu, Managing Director, Kaffy’s Place, Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Lagos, Nigeria

Deqa Ibrahim, Student, Somalia

Sasha Kirabo Sheila, Sasha entrepreneur, Uganda

Memunat Ajoke Ibrahim, Federal University Lokoja, Masters Student, Australian National University, Nigeria

Esther Nampala, Student, Uganda

Joyce Ouna, Social Behaviour Change Advisor, Experiential Momentum Agency, Nairobi Kenya

Maria Mwagale, Student, Uganda

Joyce Akhayele Mukoma, University of Antwerp, Kenya

Deebee Akinrinwale, CEO, Mummy Pinky’s Kitchen, Women’s Association of Entrepreneurs, Ogun, Nigeria

Organisation Eritrea Free Media

Kelly Ochieng, Student, Kenya

Jamira Nabaggala, Entrepreneur, Uganda

Fatuma Roba, Humanitarian Aid practitioner, Dadaab, Kenya

Shakira Nabaggala, Student, Uganda

Joy Makena, Business and commerce graduate, Kenya

Elizabeth Abiola Adegoke, student, Nigeria

Shamim Basajja, PhD student, Uganda

Grace Kwinjeh, Human Rights Activist and writer, Zimbabwe

Dorine Oluoch, Child Protection Officer, KUAP, Kisumu Kenya

Esther Ngulwa, University of Antwerp, Tanzania

Quinta Onditi, Student, Uganda

Julia Kuria, Legal officer, Kenya

Rita Ayebare, Student, Uganda

Charity Kola, Humanitarian Aid practitioner, Kenya

Nadia Nsayi, author, Belgium, DRC

Mrs Plaxcedes, Sociology Specialist, Zimbabwe

Organisation, Charity and Development Group, South Sudan

Amina Khalef, Student, Kenya

Elizabeth Gwaro, Community Mobilizer, Manyatta Development is Power, Kisumu Kenya

Rhemiels Rhemiels, Student, Uganda

Jacqueline Kanyua, Airline Hospitality, Kenya

Organisation, Mahber Keskese mlash senafe kebabian

Anishah Senna, Entrepreneur, Uganda

Organisation, Women Action for Peace, South Sudan

Latifah Nalubyayi, Student, Uganda

Caroline Kisia, Executive Director, Action Africa Help International, Kenya

Ethiopis GhebreMicael, Retired former Sr Associate Controller RFCUNY, US/ Ethiopia

Edith Embolokonye, Livelihoods Officer, UNHCR Kakuma, Kenya

Organisation, Mahber Akran

Nusula Naluzze, student, Uganda

Caroline Chege, Municipality Director, Kenya

Organisation Bet Belessa

Minsa Nankunja, Student, Uganda

Mercy Mwanzia, Media Trainer, Kakuma Kenya

Organisation, Women Action for Peace, South Sudan

Inviolata Njeri Njoroge, Program Coordinator, LVCT Health, Nairobi, Kenya

Organisation, Young Women Christian Association, South Sudan

Zohra Touati, lecturer computer science, University of Sousse, Tunisia

Sandrine Ekofo, lawyer, refugee organisation and founder of youth organisation Kilalo, Belgium – DRC

Lynet Basajja Entrepreneur Uganda

Britu Haile, Higher Education Association, York College of CUNY, US/Ethiopia

Lilian Mulwa, Entrepreneur Kenya

Keji Ojelade, Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Texas, Nigeria

Sheila Basajja, Student, Uganda

Istar Ahmed, Gender Policy Advisor, Horn of Africa Program, Somalia/US

Madeliene Mbatha, Monitoring and evaluation officer, Kenya

Mervat Hamadelneil Osman Bakheit, The Sudanese Initiative for Peace in the Horn of Africa, Sudan

Kemi Ojoye, Principal, Great Scholars International School, Ogun State, Nigeria

Beatrice Odera, Gender Officer, Ministry of Gender and Culture, Machakos Kenya

Mariem Ghardallou, Associate professor in preventive medicine, University of Sousse, Tunisia

Nancy Yienya, Adolescent programme advisor, Catholic Relief Services, Kisumu Kenya

Nana Asantewa Afadzinu, Executive Director of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI)

Fatima Sadiqi فاطمة صديقي, Professor of Linguistics and Gender Studies President, Association for Middle East Women’s Studies – AMEWS, Morocco

Background

On 4th of November 2020 hostilities broke out in the Northern Ethiopia Horn region, bordering Somalia, Sudan and Eritrea, with severe consequences. The current situation is:

One million out of six million people in the North have fled their homes

Over two million people need assistance for food, which is not available

Thousands of people have been killed in the violence

Massacres have been committed

000 refugees in camps under international protection have been abandoned

000 refugees have arrived in neighbouring country, Sudan

Properties have been looted

Violence has erupted in other regions

Ethnic profiling

All communication channels to certain regions are closed

International leaders, church leaders and others have called for an immediate ceasefire and end to all hostilities, access to all areas to humanitarian organisations, stop to all ethnic profiling and restoration of peace.

These demands have not been realised.

The hostilities follow the 2018 peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Women of the region long for peace.

The AU President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed three envoys to mediate in the conflict and these have the full support of the international community. Regrettably, today the envoys have not been able to meet with all parties. A perspective on inclusive peace-talks is still lacking.

Recognising the important mission of the AU envoys, African women ask for an immediate dialogue involving all parties. Such a dialogue can be led by female leaders. Such a dialogue will require that conditions are available for peaceful talks.

Therefore, a women-led peace force should be installed in the region, under auspices of the AU and IGAD with support of the international community.

This appeal was launched on the 10th of December 2020

The appeal was issued on the 14th of December 2020