Ethiopia: European Union lays out plans for sanctions and a visit to Addis

Source: European Union
Foreign Affairs Council: Remarks by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell at the press conference
“The third issue was Ethiopia. We are marking a sad anniversary, the “first anniversary” of the conflict in Tigray.
Since then, Tigray has been shattered by systematic violations of human rights by armed groups that use war crimes and crimes against humanity as a weapon.
Humanitarian aid has been prevented to arrive, and we will prepare the ground in view of the upcoming United Nations report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Human Rights expected on 1 November, to give an adequate response, that can start by preparing sanctions.
I am tasking my services to take this forward once we have the Human Rights Abuses Report. At the same time, we need to examine how to continue development assistance to Ethiopia.
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, will travel together with my Special Representative for the Horn of Africa to Ethiopia [Annette Weber], to send a clear message on behalf of the European Union, on the need to implement a ceasefire and the start of a political process, engaging all actors into a constructive political process.
And certainly the African Union Special Envoy former President [of Nigeria, Olusegun] Obasanjo will have our full support.”
5 comments
It is not clear what they expect from African union, it is a political tool, they cannot do anything. Abey is using them for cover up, the EU needs to step up more and take concrete action.
Talks, talks, talks. Two North Koreas hav developed in the horn of Africa, Eritrea and Ethiopia, due to the toothless and coward actions from the democratic world. By now they know they can do anything they want with impunity, it is too late to stop. There is no serious strategy or tactic from the EU or the US. The world is going crazy and all mad dogs are set free
Are you serious? EU and US helping terriorist group TPLF which looted, terriorized, masacred and silenced Ethiopians by gun for 27 years of TPLF governing and finally thrown away by people uprising in 2018. After TPLF downfall by Ethiopian people uprising the terriorist group still tries to come to power by force killing civilians. Ethiopia will not be next Afganistan by USA and EU helping TPLF terriorist group.
Ethiopia will stand alone, with the almighty hand protecting his people. Jah bless.
Abiy’s days are numbered whether there is sanction or not. It is just a matter of time. I would like to advise Abiy’s so called supporters to wake up from their dream and prevent forced recruitment of Amhara and Oromo youth. Tigray Defense Forces have shown what they can do with more to come. Victory is ours. Tigray will prevail.