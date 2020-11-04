Comment: “I expect this will not lead to a full-fledged war” – Rene Lefort

These comments from the long-time Horn Analyst, Rene Lefort. Always worth listening to.

“Too optimist or naïve, I expect that the military confrontation launched by Addis, officially in response to Tigrean attacks in Mekele and other places, will not lead to a full-fledged war. Both sides have too much to lose. The impact on the whole country would be devastating.

“Badme memory is too enduring. So the possibility of a negotiation soon between both parties and through a mediation, leaving most of their preconditions without losing face, under the guise of “saving peace”, “Ethiopia’ unity”, “international pressures”, etc.

“What could derail this forecast are the Amhara hardliners (Wolkait, Raya, etc.) and above all Issayas. He is certainly misinformed, as in any totalitarian system. He could be willing to take this occasion to definitely get rid of the TPLF. But the opposite is also possible.”