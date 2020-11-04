Tigray press release: “Northern Army Command stands with the people”

English version of a Tigray Regional government press release:

Northern Command stands by Tigray, to oppose Colonel Abiy

#Mekelle- 4 November 2020 (#DW-TV) – The government of Tigray National Regional State expressed that commanders and members of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force decided to stand by the people and government of Tigray, opposing the authoritarian regime at the center.

The statement indicated that the dictatorial and authoritarian regime has been and is still relentlessly working in collaboration with external forces to subdue the people of Tigray and this is a treason.

As to the statement, the people of Tigray are being continuously attacked for having held the historic elections along with preventing Covid-19, which is their constitutional right to self-determination.

Moreover, the illegitimate group led by Colonel Abiy Ahmed recently ordered the National Defense Force across the nation to be ready and move to conquer Tigray, to be forced it into submission.

According to the statement, the dictatorial regime at Addis Ababa is taking such measures, having given a deaf ear to the repeated calls by TPLF, the government and people of Tigray to an all-inclusive political dialogue as a solution for their political differences.

As a result, the government of Tigray Regional State has decided to work in collaboration with commanders and members of Northern Command to oppose and avoid the worst possible scenario by this authoritarian and dictatorial regime.

Hence, the following decisions are made to be applied as of today

1. Any movement of National Defense Force within Tigray and to Tigray is strictly prohibited

2. Any Air transport to Tigray is forbidden. And there would be proportional measure to any trial to attack our people or damage property with war planes.

3. Other commanders and members of the National Defense Force across the nation should make the same historic decision as that of the Northern Command and stand by their people to save the country by opposing Colonel Abiy’s regime.

4. There will not be no transport service in Tigray region.