This statement has been issued by the U.K. All Party Group in Parliament.
The Chair is Kate Osamor, MP
The UK government had shown simpathy and support for Tigray state to the stage of recognising it should it devidebto succeed legally in line with constitution.
Thr route of the problem caused by PM Abiy Ahmed decision to cancell ellection and practice dictatorship .Abiy Ahmed killed and detained thousands of innocent citizens including government officials and opposition leaders .
Therfore, UK government should not support the current Ethiopia government that opted for gross human rights violations and return to old facism practices and rule of one ethnicity (Amhara) which all Ethiopia ethnicities will reject and resist by all means.The UK government should be neutral and fair when dealing with sensitive issues in Ethiopia as this may lead to Ethiopia’s collapse.