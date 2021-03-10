Britain is “concerned by involvement of Eritrean forces in hostilities throughout Tigray”

Source: UK Parliament – House of Lords – Lord Alton

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (HL13340):

Question:

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of the reports that the government of Ethiopia has transferred military equipment and money to the government of Eritrea in exchange for the engagement of Eritrean soldiers in Tigray. (HL13340)

Tabled on: 22 February 2021

Answer:

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon:

We are concerned by involvement of Eritrean forces in hostilities throughout the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the growing weight of credible evidence of their involvement in human rights violations. The Minister for Africa has called for their immediate withdrawal, as they are fuelling the conflict. However, we are unable to verify reports that this includes the transfer of military equipment and money by the Government of Ethiopia to the Government of Eritrea. We have raised our concerns with Ministers in both governments, making clear the overriding need to protect civilians and adhere to international law and international human rights law.

Date and time of answer: 09 Mar 2021 at 16:24.