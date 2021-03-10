Eritrean Christians Seek Forgiveness from their counterparts in Tigray

Source: Release Eritrea

(London 09/03/2021) In response to calls from Eritrean evangelicals and Pentecostals, last weekend, Release Eritrea conducted a well received meeting of notable Eritrean Christians from the US, Europe and Africa to discuss how the Eritrean Christians should respond to the conflict in Tigray. Participants of the meeting heard first-hand and touching testimonies of fellow believers whose family members have been killed and arrested in the conflict that is said to be on-going despite governmental declaration of its conclusion a couple of months back. Tigrayan believers also told us that some of the actions taken by Eritrean and Ethiopian believers felt like acid being poured into their festering wounds. These testimonies were followed by an in-depth discussion to develop an action plan to support the church in Tigray, spiritually and practically. At the end of the meeting participants agreed the following points.

Firstly on behalf of all Eritrean Christians of good-will participants implore on the church and people of Tigray to forgive the people of Eritrea and show mercy for the barbaric war crimes and crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated on the people of Tigray including innocent children, young girls, women and elderly who have been subjected to rapes, starvation, indiscriminant shelling and bombings as well as extensive desecration and lootings of households and institutions, including historical religious institutions. Eritrean Christians affirmed that they would fully support the legal processes that they hoped would ensue in due course and also pledged that they would stand with the people to rebuild Tigray when the time comes.

Secondly, the gathering has made plans to create an opportunity for a wider reconciliation gathering among Tigraian and Eritrean believers and will also be making preparations for a fundraising to support the humanitarian needs that the Churches in Tigray are setting up to meet.

For its part Release Eritrea will be extending its Intercession, advocacy and practical assistance mission to cover Tigray and will collaborate with Tigrayan believers to set these up over the coming weeks.

Rev. Dr Berhane Asmelash, director of Release Eritrea said ‘we believe as Christians our mission should be to extend our hands and heart, in the name of Jesus, to meet the needs of all human beings, I am honoured to be leading brothers and sisters in delivering this important mission that will not only meet urgent needs now but will contribute to the reconciliation across the two brotherly people too’.

Release Eritrea calls on all Eritreans and friends of Eritrea to support them in this extended mission to serve the suffering churches of Eritrea and Tigray.

Release Eritrea is a human rights charity registered in the UK and has been providing intercession, advocacy and practical support to the underground church in Eritrea since the persecution of Christians started in 2002.