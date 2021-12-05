Understanding the Complicated Relationship Between Eritrea and Tigray

Sponsor This Article Sponsorships start as low as $100 per article.

In November of 2020, a war broke out in Tigray that has caused catastrophic damages to all sides involved and the stability of East Africa in general. Recently, TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) was able to turn the table from being attacked to narrowing into Addis Ababa in hopes of removing Prime Minister Abiy, the person responsible for inciting this war in November 2020, with help from his partner, dictator Isaias Afewerki of Eritrea. Therefore, now that situations have turned out this way, every Eritrean is asking just one thing, after seizing Addis Ababa, where is TPLF heading?

All Eritreans except fervent Eritrea’s PFDJ (People’s Front for Democracy and Justice) supporters will agree that the Eritrean army had no business interfering in a war that had by all accounts nothing to do with Eritrea. Still, this involvement has left Eritrea vulnerable to attacks by TPLF soldiers that may seek vengeance. And judging by some TPLF soldiers singing this tune on social media, it is not a far-fetched theory. Hence now we find ourselves at a crossroad where Eritreans are terrified at the idea of TPLF entering Asmara for two main reasons, the safety of their loved ones and the country’s sovereignty. However, excluding extremists on both sides, some Eritreans see this as a critical time when Eritreans can partner with TPLF or Tigray groups to remove Isaias, who they say is a bigger enemy and a more significant threat to both regions than either is to each other. However, some Eritreans hate this idea, saying repeatedly, “we can’t trust them,” and that partnering with TPLF or “Woyane” is not an option to remove Isaias and that we must solve our issues without calling on outside help. However, the former believe that the enemy of our enemy is our friend at the moment and that we need to take advantage of the current situations while protecting our interests. It is also worth mentioning that the former group advocates that if TPLF decides to enter Asmara, we can’t stop them and that they will not ask for our permission and that partnering with them before they do could be a better scenario for Eritreans. Amidst all the noise, you may wonder about the deep bitterness between Eritreans and Tigrayans and the hostility that seems to run deeper than this war.

What is the history between the people of Tigray and the people of Eritrea?

Is there a difference between TPLF and Tigrayans?

The simple answer is yes; there is a big difference. The TPLF is a political party that ruled Ethiopia for two decades until Prime Minister Meles Zenawi’s death. Many Tigrayans disapprove of TPLF as their leading party but have no choice but to turn to the TPLF, nonetheless, for protection from the many enemies TPLF has made them vulnerable to. It is true that during their leadership, TPLF has been repeatedly criticized for atrocities and the land grab of the other ethnolinguistic groups of Ethiopia. Different sides also explain how the TPLF asserted Tigrayan supremacy, teaching Tigrayans to hate other groups of Ethiopians, heavily undermining the unity of the Ethiopian people. In this way, many believe TPLF is an enemy to Tigrayans.

Is it correct to call what’s happening in Tigray a genocide?

Another point of contention these days is whether it is correct to call what was conducted in Tigray by the Eritrean army a genocide or not. Some argue that according to the definitions of genocide, it should not be called genocide and that calling it so will put a heavy burden on the future of Eritrea. Others argue that according to the definition, it is, in fact, a genocide. And some people wonder why this politically correct analysis of what’s happened is even essential in the first place. They argue that Eritreans can’t deny the atrocities committed by the Eritrean army in Tigray, many condemned it and hated it, and it will forever be a part of our dark history. Whether one decides to call what happened in Tigray a genocide or not, those same atrocities have been committed and will not change because of the name we give it.

What does the future hold for Eritreans and Tigrayans, and what is the best outcome going forward?