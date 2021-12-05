Ethiopia: Tigrayans forced to attend rally to denounce the Tigray Government

Call for Demonstration of Support

“It is known that you are an ethnic Tigrayan.

Therefore we have respectfully invited you to appear at 5:30 Sunday Morning of 05/12/21 at Garment Square where transportation is prepared [to take you to] Abebe Bikila Stadium where a peaceful demonstration regarding the current situation in our country, condemning the actions being done by few treasonous juntas in the Tigray region [and] in support of our country’s unity will be held on Sunday morning, 6:00 AM by [ethnic] Tigrayans.

Reminder: Either being late or absent means not supporting Ethiopia’s unity!!

Ethiopia will be victorious!!!”