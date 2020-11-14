UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia calls for humanitarian corridor to Tigray

Source: Ethiopian Reporter

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Catherine Sozi, asked the Ethiopian government to open a humanitarian corridor through which humanitarian support can be delivered to people in need of assistance. She asked for the opening up of infrastructural facilities such as roads, water access, telecommunication and banks.

“Although there are over 800 humanitarian workers residing in the Tigray region, it has become impossible to communicate and deliver the necessary humanitarian assistance in conflicting areas,” said Catherine Sozi.