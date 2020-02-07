UN Children’s Fund classifies Eritrean children as Africa’s most malnourished

Source: UNICEF Report

This is truly shocking.

UNICEF has classified over 60% of Eritrean children under 5 as being “stunted, wasted or underweight.” To put it bluntly – they are close to starvation.

Worse than children in Zimbabwe, where half the population are going hungry.

Any self-respecting government would resign if UNICEF produced a report showing this level of suffering.

But President Isaias Afwerki does nothing: all is well. Just keep quiet about the reality of childhood malnutrition.