The Tragedy of Adigrat

It has been impossible to get hard evidence of what has taken place in the Tigrayan town of Adigrat, but it is clear that something terrible has happened. I am now starting to collect evidence of what took place.

If anyone would like to share what they know, I will post it. Photographs would be very helpful.

And if any of the information is inaccurate, please let me know.

This is from a commentator on Eritrea Hub, Haddush Gebremedhin:

“We all know, the Eritrean security forces are inside Tigray killing civilians & international refugees, looting and destroying private and public infrastructure. Let alone from my hometown Adigrat, more than 150 civilians was massacred in a single day while celebrating an annual holiday @Marim Dengelat St. merry church 20 kms away from Adigrat. Today, all Adigrat university, Addis Pharmaceutical Factory, Adigrat General hospital, Wukro General hospital, Saba Leather Factory are looted and destroyed by Eritrean security forces, imagine the 10s thousand of employees left without job. This is just from my hometown, similar circumstances are evident throughout Tigray.”