Important statement by USA on Tigray war and safety of Eritrean Refugees

“The United States is also deeply concerned for the safety and security of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia. The United States joins calls by the UN for the Ethiopian government to uphold its obligations under international law and to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection and safety of all refugees in Ethiopia. Those responsible for egregious abuses or violations against civilians must be held accountable.”
The United States’ Humanitarian Assistance Response to Conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region
The United States is providing more than $18 million in assistance to respond to the growing humanitarian needs caused by conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. This assistance will help our international humanitarian organization partners respond to the needs of more than 52,000 new refugees in Sudan, refugees and displaced
We remain gravely concerned by the humanitarian impact of the conflict in Tigray. We call on the government to allow immediate,
The United States is also deeply concerned for the safety and security of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia. The United States joins calls by the UN for the Ethiopian government to uphold its obligations under international law and to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection and safety of all refugees in Ethiopia. Those responsible for egregious abuses or violations against civilians must be held accountable.
More than a month of conflict has compounded the preexisting humanitarian crises in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic, historic levels of flooding, and desert locust swarms have increased economic hardship and threatened food security and the basic needs of refugees and civilians in Tigray.
In addition to providing life-saving assistance, the United States, along with our international partners, remains ready and willing to assist in dialogue and reconciliation and to stand with the people of the region to bring a complete end to the fighting and to build a brighter, more hopeful future. We welcome the contributions already provided by current donors and call on others to support the international response to help meet the immediate humanitarian needs in Sudan and Ethiopia.