Sudanese delegation led by ‘Hemeti’ talks to President Isaias about Tigray war

Source: Dabanga

A high-level Sudanese delegation returned from a one-day visit to Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, yesterday evening.

The delegation consisted of Deputy President of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemeti’, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamareldin, and the director of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), Lt Gen Jamal Abdelmajeed.

The delegation held talks with Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, on issues concerning security in the region.

Minister Gamareldin said in a press statement at the airport of Khartoum that the talks with Afewerki dealt with bilateral relations, including the Ethiopian civil war in the Tigray region bordering both Sudan and Eritrea and the influx of refugees to Sudan who arrived as a result of “the conflict in neighbouring sister Ethiopia”.

He described the visit as a success, in which the two parties agreed to continue cooperation in the interest of the two countries and to coordinate positions regarding the issues of the world and the region.

The Eritrean information ministry said the two sides “exchanged views on current developments in the Horn”, and “agreed to further deepen the strategic and brotherly ties between the two countries in developmental, diplomatic and security sectors”.