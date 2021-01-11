Massacre at Tigray’s Mariam of Zion cathedral in Aksum

Martin Plaut
On Tuesday, 15th of December, Ethiopian federal troops and Amhara militia approached the Mariam of Zion cathedral in the Tigrayan city of Aksum. It is possible that they thought that Tigrayan troops were sheltering in the church – taking advantage of the ancient right of sanctuary. According to a number of sources the church was full, with some saying that up to 1,000 people were in the building or the compound surrounding it.
The advancing soldiers caused consternation: a chapel in the compound is believed by Ethiopians to house the biblical Ark of the Covenant. Only a monk – appointed as its guardian – may see it. There was a huge commotion. Amhara soldiers are reported to have shouted that “the Ark belongs in Addis Ababa!” but this cannot be confirmed. Those inside the cathedral came out to try to defend the sacred object.
A confrontation ensued. Everyone in the compound was forced into the square outside the cathedral. As the crowd milled around, there was further shouting and the troops opened fire on the protesting crowd. As many as 750 people are reported to have been killed.
News of the massacre has only gradually reached the outside world. People walked over 200 kilometres to the regional capital, Mekelle, and from there the story gradually filtered out – despite the clamp-down on the media in Tigray.
News of the massacre follows confirmation by the Ethiopian authorities that one of the most sacred Islamic sites, the Nejashi Mosque in the town of Wukro, had been badly damaged in fighting.
It was built in the 4th century by the companions of the Prophet Mohammad, some of whom are buried at the site.
The Ethiopian government accepts the damage took place, and promises to restore the building, which is one of the oldest mosques in the world.
The government say it was attacked after Tigrayan troops dug trenches around the mosque.
Independent journalists are being prevented from visiting the Tigray region – the site of a fierce conflict between Tigrayan fighters and Ethiopian and Eritrean troops, supported by Amhara militia.
6 comments
This is the most outrageous I have ever heard in my life. The false Dr Abiy who lured the whole world for being a peaceful man have gone berserk even to two of the most respected holy places on earth. What is the world waiting for. Get rid of these two mad and barbarian idiots.
So sad…on all counts!!
This is the most outrageous pile of lies I have ever seen. Who would believe that Amhara militia will try to take this sacred object out of Tsion Mariam? Amharas are profoundly pious people and would never do such thing, if not out belief, at least out of fear! You don’t even know the people you are talking about! When you lie, make it at least believable. I know that you are contractually obligated to spew out fabricated news items on an industrial level, but please take 5 minutes to reread yourself: there was no Islam in the 4th century.
Dear Bekele,
If you are so sure the true story is false, then by all means plead with PM Abiy to allow independent observers in. The world can then learn the truth, which I am sure will support the allegations made in the above piece.
It pays to be honest with yourself before accusing others of falsehood. Don’t tell me Eritrean Forces have not occupied Ethiopia since 4 Nov either. There is no way Ethiopian forces on their own could have inflicted so much damage in Tigray. But that is a story for another day.
For now, remember 750 innocent people have been slaughtered.
In this war, civilians are targeted systematically. Abiy Ahmed is using starvation as a weapon against the entire population. Communication is cut off, arbitrary killings and rape are reported by many. The incidents of Tsion Mariam and Al Nejash mosque, the most sacred places of worship for Christians and for Muslims respectively, are the apex of the criminal acts aimed at non-military targets in Tigray. If independent reporters are allowed in, they are likely to find evidence of ‘War Crime.’
According to the UN website ( https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/war-crimes.shtml )
‘War Crimes’ means: ‘. Grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, namely, any of the following acts against persons or property protected under the provisions of the relevant Geneva Convention:
.Wilful killing
.Torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments;
.Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;
.Extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly ….
Abiy Ahmed and his mentor Isaias Afwerki may find themselves answerable for the crimes committed in Tigray.
* ‘4th Century’ must be a type error for 7th.