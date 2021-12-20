Successful campaign allows Israeli Tigrayan refugees to re-open their asylum claims

Shortly before the outbreak of the war in Tigray, Tsegay’s asylum request was rejected. His mother and sister were in Tigray and the connection with them was severed. For months he tried to reach them without success. Tsegay came to us very frightened, worrying about his family situation and not knowing what was going on with them caused him distress. Tsegay also has a sister in Addis Ababa, who was attacked, wounded, and imprisoned by Ethiopian government soldiers based solely on her ethnicity. Reports also emerged of other Tigrayans losing their jobs, especially those who held jobs in government offices, who were imprisoned or whose homes were suddenly searched in the middle of the night.

The application for reconsideration of Tsegay’s case was filed in February 2021. A few months later, Tsegay learned that his mother and sister had been killed along with other Tigrayans in a massacre that took place in Axum while a religious holiday was being held in the area. Tsegay collapsed mentally upon receiving this bad news. Unfortunately, up to that point, Tsegay had not yet received a visa to stay in Israel.