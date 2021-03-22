Report: “Eritrean troops despatched to Oromia”

A report from the Arbi Harnet (Freedom Friday) underground network inside Eritrea says that some Eritrean forces have been moved from Tigray into Oromia.

“Our members have the following information on the situation in Tigray.

Thousands of newly trained national service members have arrived in the past 3 days.

There is also disturbing news that some Eritrean army troops are heading to the Oromia region to halt advances by the Oromo Liberation Army (Oneg Shane).

In particular, Eritrea’s 22nd division has been dispatched to Oromia.

Haregot Furzun is the commander of the 22nd division and two of his brigades are in Oromia region now.”