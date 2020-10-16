Mohammed Abdelsalam Babiker – new UN Human Rights Rapporteur on Eritrea

The UN Human Rights Commission has appointed Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker as Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea.

It is an excellent appointment.

Professor Babiker is Dean of the School of Law at the University of Khartoum, with vast experience in this field [see his CV below].

Perhaps most importantly, he was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as Humanitarian expert with the Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group (SEMG) and the Panel of Experts (POE) on Somalia.

So he knows about Eritrea’s operations in Somalia and – coming from Sudan – must be fully aware of President Isaias’s role inside Sudan as well.

We wish Professor Babiker every success, and look forward to working with him.

Dr. Mohammed Abdelsalam Babiker is Associate Professor of International Law, Dean of the School of Law at the University of Khartoum, and founding Director of its Human Rights Centre. He is the author of Application of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law to the Armed Conflicts of the Sudan: Complementary or Mutually Exclusive Regimes (Intersentia, Antwerp: Oxford, 2007). He has also co-edited a number of books including: Constitution-Making and Human Rights in the Sudans (Routledge, UK, 2019; Anthropology of law in Muslim Sudan: (Brill, 2018); Child Soldiers and Protection of Children’s Rights in Conflict and Post Conflict Environments in Central and Eastern African (L’Armatan, France, 2013).

Dr. Babiker has published extensively in the areas of human rights, international criminal law, international humanitarian law and migration law, and contributed chapters in books and journal articles in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, USA and South Africa ( Refugee Quarterly Survey (Oxford Journals, university of Oxford), Journal of Peace Research Institute, Journal of African Renaissance Studies, University of South Africa, European University Institute (EUI) and Robert Schuman Center for Advanced Studies, Law Africa, Kenya, Nuremberg International Principles Academy, etc… ).

In December 2017 and 2018, Dr. Babiker was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as Humanitarian expert with the Somalia and Eritrea Monitoring Group (SEMG), Security Council resolution 2385 (2017) and the Panel of Experts (POE) on Somalia, Security Council resolution 2444 (2018). He was also nominated by the Consultative Committee of the UN Human Rights Council for the position of Special Rapporteur for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Session, Human rights Council, 33 session, September 2016.

Dr. Babiker also worked as a Legal Advisor and a Human Rights Officer with UN and AU peacekeeping operations and a number of UN agencies.