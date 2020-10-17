British government: “Very few signs of progress on human rights” in Eritrea

Since the peace agreement with Ethiopia in September 2018 and the lifting of UN sanctions in November that year, we have had some acknowledgement from the Eritrean Government of their willingness to engage and a recognition that there is room for improvement in the area of human rights especially around reform of national service. However, there have been very few signs of progress so far.

16 October 2020

Despite this, we have been trying to reset the relationship with Eritrea to create a better

environment where we can discuss the full range of our concerns. Over the past year,

we have been able to increasingly discuss these difficult issues, and our Ambassador

has raised the closure of the Catholic health centres, the release of unregistered

Christian groups, freedom of the media and the release of detained journalists and of

course, reform of national service. We have pressed the Eritrean Government to engage

on the UPR recommendations as they acknowledge that they are prepared to work in

this forum.

You noted particular points around freedom of religion and belief (FoRB). Our

Ambassador regularly raises these issues with Eritrean Government interlocutors. He

last raised this topic on 27 August with Ambassador Gehartu, the Eritrean MFA’s Head

of Multilateral Department – he regularly represents the Eritrean Government in Geneva,

including at the Human Rights Council. At that meeting, our Ambassador lobbied for the

release of followers of the Pentecostal church. The Ambassador also raised the

continuing detention of followers of the Pentecostal church with the Minister of

Information on 7 August. The UK has welcomed the recent release of a number of

Pentecostal followers – some held for many years – and Muslim worshippers held

following demonstrations over school closures in 2018. Although the pressure applied

through our lobbying and that of other international partners is unlikely to have triggered

this release, we will continue our efforts to encourage the Eritrean Government to

release all political and religious prisoners held without trial. Respect for human rights

and democratic freedoms underpins the UK’s foreign policy and we will continue to be a

strong advocate for accountability and justice.

In general, discussions with the Eritrean Government on FoRB are difficult – they believe

that Eritrea already allows the freedom of worship (albeit limited to the Orthodox,

Catholic, Evangelical Lutheran and Sunni Islam faiths). In their view, once Covid is over,

we will see the resumption of faithful participation in services across the country.

However, we are still keen to hold a specific dialogue around greater religious tolerance

perhaps through a visit by the PM’s Envoy on FoRB, once a new Envoy has been

appointed. We raised this with the Eritrean Government pre-Covid.

The UN Special Rapporteur fulfils a vital role on maintaining a focus on FoRB and

human rights in Eritrea. Like the Special Rapporteur, we welcome Eritrea’s participation

in The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women

(CEDAW), their engagement through the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

framework to improve crime prevention and criminal justice reform and their ratification

of the eight International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions. We are concerned,

however, about the large numbers of Eritreans who continue to leave Eritrea because of:

a desire to avoid national service in search of better economic livelihoods; the continuing

detention of political opponents as well as journalists; and, the restrictions placed on

unregistered religious communities.

Our Ambassador returned to Eritrea on 12 July following his drawdown from post on 18

April. He continues to seek openings to raise human rights. Raising cases and areas of

concern help underline the importance that we attach to respect and protection or

human rights and the UK’s role as being a force for good post-Brexit. However, alone

they are not delivering the progress that we want to see.

I hope it will be possible for our Human Rights Ambassador to visit post-Covid, as well

as the PM’s envoy on FoRB. We also need to find areas where we can encourage

positive change and engagement such as on the UPR recommendations, which Eritrea

agreed, or around areas like gender, which the Special Rapporteur highlighted. I hope

that we can maintain a dialogue with you and the wider APPG on Eritrea at this time and

perhaps encourage a visit by the group to Eritrea in the not too distant future.

