Military confrontation in Ethiopia, Trump and geopolitics of dams

Echoed by concerns in international media, Professor Michael Klare has argued that transboundary rivers can be causes of ‘water wars’ over control for their crucial resource. In contrast, Professor Aaron Wolf has documented transboundary rivers as a catalyst for cooperation, in which the existential significance of water has historically prompted cooperation.

Yet, Ethiopia and Egypt are waging a fierce diplomatic campaign over the GERD project. Ethiopia has long distrusted Egyptian hegemony over the Nile but practically little was done to challenge it until 2011, when it initiated nationwide and diaspora fundraising for the dam’s construction through ‘local taxes, donations and government bonds’. The late Prime Minister of Ethiopia at the time, Meles Zenawi, worked to outmaneuver Egypt’s dominance through colonial treaties designed to allow it a larger share of the river’s flow, cosying up to six Nile riparian states even further back with the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) in 1999.

Egypt for its part was mobilising support from US President Donald Trump to retain its control over the river, who raised the issue of Ethiopia’s GERD while on the phone with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdela Hamdock and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in October 2020, blaming Ethiopia for breaking ‘the deal’ and prompting the US President to cut aid to Ethiopia worth $130 million. Third party mediation by the United States and the World Bank is not Ethiopia’s choice, as from a geopolitical standpoint Egypt is perceived as more important to the US than Ethiopia. The US National Security Council went as far as tweeting and urging Ethiopia ‘to show leadership’ for the ‘257 million people in East Africa’. Egypt also lobbied the Arab League, which issued a statement supporting their position.

Trump’s brazen meddling in African affairs is consistent with his documented contempt for sub-Saharan Africa. By taking Egypt’s position, he even appeared to entice the country to bomb the GERD, should Ethiopia refuse to relent. Perhaps sensing danger, Ethiopia suspended all flights to the area where the dam is located, two weeks before Trump made his threatening statements.

For the most part, leaders in the eastern Nile basin (Egypt, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea) lack internal legitimacy, are in deep debt and look for short-term survival strategies. El Sisi in Egypt overthrew a democratically elected (albeit unpopular) government and established a dictatorship. Egypt is preoccupied with its own regional concerns in Libya where it is engaged in a geopolitical game with Turkey, as well as a chronic internal insurgency in the Sinai.

Abiy Ahmed came into office promising to be a transitional agent, but the military standoff with the TPLF in the Tigray region means he himself now clings to power.