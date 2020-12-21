Melles Zenawi’s daughter arrested – and then released in Tigray

Special for Africa ExPress

Massimo A. Alberizzi

21 December 2020

The phone call from Ethiopia comes suddenly . The voice on the other side is excited: “They arrested her! They arrested her! And now he is dying ”. Semhal Melles Zenawi, daughter of the Ethiopian architect, born after the fall of the communist military regime of Mengistu Hailé Mariam, is now in prison.

Our interlocutor can barely utter other short words: “She was arrested by the military at 1 am while she was in Makalle (the capital of Tigray, ed). They broke down the door of her accommodation and dragged her away: but she was there to participate in a demonstration in memory of her father and she had not been able to return (to Addis Ababa, ed) due to the ongoing war ”. Then the communication was interrupted and it was impossible to reestablish it for more information. Only later did a message inform Africa ExPress that the girl was released at 9pm.

Semhal Melles Zenawi is 32 years old and somehow took the political legacy of his father, Melles Zenawi, who died in a clinic in Brussels in August 2012. Melles was a visionary who dreamed of a democratic and developed Ethiopia. Perhaps the only true statesman (of course, excluding Nelson Mandela) who has known Africa. He managed to go from a guerrilla leader to a shrewd and thoughtful politician. His liberal policy has now broken against the ethnic and tribal selfishness that emerged tragically with the fratricidal war unleashed by his successor Aby Ahmed, Nobel Peace Prize 2019.