London: Lambeth cancels Eritrean government festival Sunday 4 September

Good Evening,

Thank you to everyone who alerted us to this event. The TRA, with the support of Lambeth and the Metropolitan Police, has decided to cancel this event with immediate effect.

Please be advised that no event will take place on Sunday 4th September 2022 and that there should be no gathering of protestors as the hall is situated within a residential estate.

Please contact the TRA at fenwicktra@gmail.com or your local community leaders for further communication.

Please feel free to share the attachment.

Fenwick Estate & Willington Road TRA