Founding Conference of the Eritrean United National Front – Concluding Statement

ERITREAN UNITED NATIONAL FRONT (EUNF)

CONCLUDING STATEMENT OF THE FOUNDING CONFERENCE

November 21, 2021

Eritrean nationalist organizations are convinced that a skilful management of the differences between the Eritrean social forces and coordination of all available revolutionary resources as the only path towards victory and freedom for our people. Accordingly, Eritrean nationalist groups have agreed to give priority to the salvation of our nation and its people from the tyranny of the regime in Asmara following a four-month intensive discussions and dialogue. The group has agreed to adopt a new mode of struggle that would enable our people to overcome the serious danger the country and its people currently face in the hands of the totalitarian regime of Isayas Afeweki and the PFDJ rule.

Based on a unified conviction, a number of organizations held a three-day “Founding Conference” from November 18 – 20, 2021, and decided to form an organization, Eritrea United National Front (EUNF). The EUNF is being established at this important juncture in our history with the core aim to remove the PFDJ’s dictatorial regime through armed resistance. The EUNF will also ensure all conspiracy theories hatched by the Asmara regime and its allies against our national sovereignty and territorial integrity are properly exposed and dealt with. We appeal to all justice and peace-loving people of Eritrea, both in the country and in diaspora, to give the new organization their full and unconditional support to bring a lasting peace, not only to our country, but to the region at large.

Dear fellow compatriots,

One of the key issues the EUNF Founding Conference discussed was the prevailing international political climate and the changing dynamics. In this regard, the conference observed the political and socio-economic pressure exerted on developing nations, especially in Africa, by the “superpowers” to enhance their interest and sphere of influence was immense. Furthermore, the Conference assessed the regional situation vis-a-vis the Horn of Africa and noted the diverging political and socio-economic interests of competing regional powers. It noted that these divergences may result in civil wars, disintegrations of nations as well as untold deaths, displacement of millions of people and destruction of badly needed infrastructure. The influence and pressure of these regional forces on the Horn of Africa and in particular on Eritrean politics will required a carefully considered attention and action.

Through in-depth discussions of the above all-encompassing regional political issues, the Founding Conference identified a rapidly emanating phenomenon from this unjust political system against our people. This is further exacerbated by competing external powers who want dominance of the region to use as a launching pad for the rest of Africa and beyond. The Conference underscored that the fundamental solution for this lopsided situation is the establishment of democratic systems that can ensure the fulfilment of the wishes and interests of the Eritrean people and others in the region.

The prevailing situation in our country is worrisome and the Conference rightly acknowledged the situation is rapidly deteriorating; exposing the Eritrean people and the sovereignty of our nation to an imminent and alarming danger. The Eritrean people, under the absolute and abhorrent dictatorial system, are facing existential threat and the very fabric of our society has been badly damaged to the point of disintegration. On the economic front, the Conference noted that the Eritrean people are living under extreme poverty and an ever declining standard of living. Diplomatically, under the totalitarian PFDJ regime, the country has been and remains under extreme isolation, a pariah state. The regime is intentionally using Covid-19 pandemic to put the nation under total and extended lockdown, refusing vaccination aide, hence condemning the people to mass extermination.

The Conference duly noted the various conflicts the regime has been involved in over the last 25 years; attacking one neighbor after another. The PFDJ regime has been involved in the Tigray war from the outset; planning a “war pact” with Ethiopia in the name of “peace agreement” and subsequently committing heinous atrocities, including the loss of thousands of Eritrean lives, rape of women and girls, looting, and the regimes partnership with Abiye to create a man-made famine in Tigray through blockade that is tantamount to genocide. The Conference unreservedly condemns all such evil acts and called on the Eritrean people to boldly reject the unprovoked Tigray war. We should and must rise up in unison to save our country and hold to account those responsible for the death of so many of our fellow Eritreans in a war that has absolutely nothing to do with them.

In connection with the various Eritrea opposition groups, the Founding Conference reflected that in the 30 years of our struggle we had many opportunities to bring change but repeatedly failed to do so. The main reasons for these failures were the lack of a unified stand on national issues and inability or unwillingness to effectively coordinate our limited resources. The conference thus affirmed that unity was paramount and that nothing can be accomplished by silo working in uncoordinated and disjointed manner. Delegates said the need for unity now was more urgent than ever before. It therefore called up on all Eritrean opposition groups to put their differences aside for the sake of our nation and embark on a unified struggle that prioritizes the plight of the long-suffering Eritrean people.

The Conference called on all Eritrean organizations and other political and non-political entities and the Eritrean people at large to join EUNF and direct all available resources towards the struggle at this crucial moment in our country’s history. This is never easy and will certainly require sacrifices but, as we know from our bitter history of 30—year armed struggle against the Ethiopian occupying forces, freedom is not free.

Dear fellow Eritreans,

Perhaps more than at any time in our history, the Eritrean people are confronted with extremely challenging and calamitous situations. Isayas and his PFDJ cliques are clearly determined to ensure the total annihilation of the Eritrean people. The regime is putting our hard-won sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk. This situation warrants for the Eritrean people to say loud and clear in a unified voice “No to Dictatorship” and “Enough is enough” before it is too late.

To the Eritrean youth, we ask to free yourselves from the endless PFDJ enslavement, to relieve yourselves from becoming victims of aimless wars, to guarantee a bright and secure future for yourselves and your people. We call on you to fight to defeat PFDJ’s conspiracy by directing your arms against the mortal enemy of your country and your people. You are called to stop from becoming an instrument of oppression against your own people. This is an opportunity for you to shoulder your honourable responsibility. Join the struggle for justice and contribute towards liberating yourselves and your people.

To our friends in the international community,

Our Founding Conference would like to bring to the attention of the international community the fact that for last quarter of a century, Isayas and PFDJ has been the main cause of instability and conflict in our region. For that reason, the Conference called on the international community to take all necessary measures to put pressure on PFDJ, to impose economic and other sanctions against the regime without any fear of hurting the people. Our people have already lost everything under the 30-year rule of this brutal regime, they have nothing left to lose and can’t be hurt anymore.

In concluding the conference, delegates identified and agreed short and long-term programs, including issues pertaining to important political matters. They have also elected a transitional leadership that will serve until the First Congress is convened.

The Safety of Our People and Country above All!

Our Security through Our Unified Struggle!

Honor and Eternal Memory for Our Heroic Martyrs!

Media & Information Office of EUNF

Dec 6, 2021