Ethiopia: How a new ‘Great War of Africa’ is raging under the cover of a media blackout

Ethiopia is becoming “Africa’s world war” with tens of thousands of deaths in the last few months potentially going unreported as Tigrayan rebels battle a coalition of armies and militias in a media blackout.

The conflict now involves hundreds of thousands of troops with both sides claiming the other is using “human wave” tactics to take positions and is likely the “deadliest war in the world”, according to analysts.

Soldiers on both sides told The Telegraph the violence was on a scale they had not seen before even after two years of fighting.

“I saw the bodies of my friends scattered. Almost everyone had died. Many wounded. I got used to hunger. I could not get rid [myself] of the scenes of dead bodies … they wake me up at night,” said one ethnic Tigrayan fighter who recently paid £500 to a smuggler to escape the war.

Ethiopian federal forces, Eritrean soldiers and allied ethnic militias have been battling Tigrayan rebels in a desperate infantry war on four fronts across the Tigray region’s mountainous terrain since a fragile ceasefire shattered in late August.