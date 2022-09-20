BREAKING – Tigray accuses Eritrea and Ethiopia of launching a full-scale northern offensive

Source: Getachew K Reda Tweets
Eritrean forces have launched full scale offensive in all fronts today-all the way from Tekeze through to Irob. Heavy fighting in May Kuhli, Zban Gedena, AdiAwala, Rama, Tserona and Zalambessa.Abiy Ahmed’s Eastern command, significant elements of Northwestern command and three commando divisions have also been deployed alongside Eritrean forces.000s of Amhara special forces as well as Fano have also joined the offensive. Eritrea is deploying its entire army as well as reservists. Our forces are heroically defending their positions.
The world only help white skin not black skin this systematic war to kill tigray speakers in eritrea and ethiopia
God bless Tigray and its defenders!!