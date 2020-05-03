Eritrean President visiting Ethiopia amid a state of emergency in the country

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki leaving for Ethiopia on Sunday May 3, 2020. Photo credit : Eritrean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

borkena

May 3, 2020

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki is in Ethiopia for two days working visit despite the coronavirus situation in both countries.

His Foreign Affairs Minister, Osman Saleh, and presidential adviser Yemane Gebreab are in the delegation that Isaias led to Ethiopia this morning.

Eritrea’s Minister of Information, Yemane Gebremeskel, has confirmed the news in a twitter message:

“President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia this morning for a two-day Summit with PM Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, fight against COVId-19/locust infestation & regional matters. Presidential entourage includes FM Osman Saleh & Pre. Adviser Yemane G/ab”



The flight between Asmara and Addis Ababa takes a little more than an hour which means that the Eritrean president is already in Ethiopia.

Neither the office of Prime Minister of Ethiopia nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia disclosed information about the Eritrean president’s visit at this writing.

According to information from the Eritrean Ministry of Information, leaders of the two countries will discuss bilateral matters, Coronavirus prevention, and regional issues.

When Ethiopian Airlines delivered Coronavirus prevention medical supplies donated by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to all African countries, Eritrea declined to accept for unspecified reasons.

So far Eritrea has 39 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 26 of them have fully recovered from it.

This is the fifth time for President Isaias to visit Ethiopia since the two countries ended the state of soon after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took over the Prime Minister’s position. His last visit was in late December 2019.

This time he is visiting Ethiopia as the country is in a state of emergency due to Coronavirus. It is also in a state of what opposition politicians that are critical to Abiy Ahmed’s government described as a “looming constitutional crisis,” due to cancelation of the general election which was scheduled to take place sometime in August 2020.

In a meeting, this week, with opposition political parties over the next steps to be taken regarding the canceled election, Prime minister Abiy hinted that Ethiopia is facing possible military aggression. But he unspecified the country that is planning to launch military aggression against Ethiopia.