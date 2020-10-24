Dutch Foreign Minister calls on Eritrean embassy to explain funds extracted under duress

The Eritrean embassy office in The Hague uses coercion to raise money among Eritreans in the Netherlands. They were asked to donate at least 100 euros in connection with the Corona crisis.
Source: NU [Articles computer translated from Dutch]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok, demanded clarification from Eritrea on Saturday about fundraising by the embassy office of the country, a minister told the ANP news agency after reports on the Argos radio program.
Eritrea has been asking for money from fellow countrymen living abroad for years. It concerns the so-called diaspora tax. This tax cannot be banned, but according to the United Nations (UN), the tax is often done with intimidation and coercion. Action can be taken if Eritreans report that they have been pressured to pay.
Blok calls it “very worrying” that there are again reports of the forced collection of money by Eritrean diplomats. The minister requires an explanation from the embassy office. He also says he cannot rule out further actions.
Highest diplomatic representative was previously expelled
In 2018, former Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstra demanded that Eritrea’s senior diplomatic representative, Tekeste Ghebremedhin Zemuy, leave the Netherlands, as the embassy continued to forcibly collect money from the diaspora. He was declared persona non grata. The House of Representatives also demanded that the embassy office be closed, but the cabinet did not agree to this at the time.
Minister Blok calls on victims of the fundraising to file a report, so that the Public Prosecution Service (OM) can investigate the case.
Source: NOS
From a list of payments which Argos got hold , it was apparent collected at least 155,000 euros. Some come from supporters of the military regime, or organizations affiliated with the regime, but the list also includes people who have fled that regime. It concerns hundreds of status holders, but also people who still live in an asylum seekers’ center.
Harassment
MPs want the cabinet to take measures. Minister Blok informed Argos that he will ask the Eritrean embassy for clarification. He also calls on people who are victims to report the crime. “If there are well-founded suspicions of criminal offenses, the Public Prosecution Service will investigate.”
The Argos episode can be heard this afternoon on NPO Radio 1 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m
Source: NRC NL
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going to ask the embassy office for clarification. In 2018, the highest diplomat of Eritrea Netherlands was expelled for levying a so-called diaspora tax, whereby Eritreans in the Netherlands had to pay 2 percent of their income to the repressive regime in Africa. That too would have happened then under pressure.