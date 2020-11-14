Demonstrations in the Netherlands against war in Tigray

The diaspora community came together to oppose the tragic war in Tigray. The demonstration in the Hague brought together Tigrayans, Eritreans and Oromo. They handed letters to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Their message was clear: stop the fighting, open the communications and save the lives of all our people.
More than 800 eritreans and Tigreans joined the demonstrations. @DutchMFA #StopWarOnTigray pic.twitter.com/XSN0foR8Yj
— Miller (@Miller2k2) November 14, 2020
