Britain calls for “immediate de-escalation and protection of civilians” in Ethiopian conflict

Following an escalation in violence in Ethiopia, Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:

“The UK calls for immediate de-escalation and the protection of civilians following further violence in Ethiopia and attacks on Asmara, Eritrea over the weekend. We are working closely with humanitarian agencies to ensure that aid reaches civilians affected by the fighting.”

Background

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to Prime Minister Abiy on 10 November, emphasising the need for protection of civilians and humanitarian access.

The British Ambassador in Addis Ababa continues to raise the need for de-escalation and an immediate halt to violence with our partners and all parties involved.

UK-funded partners in Tigray are working hard to deliver support in extremely challenging circumstances. This includes to delivering assistance to refugees and host communities including shelter; health; water, sanitation and hygiene; nutrition and protection support.

We continue to raise the need for humanitarian access and restoration of basic services with senior officials in Ethiopia.