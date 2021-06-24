USA, EU statements condemn Togoga bombing – with photo gallery

Source: US State Department
Air Strike on Village Market in Tigray
The United States is gravely concerned by reports that dozens of civilians were killed or injured during a bombing of a village market in northern Tigray on June 22. We strongly condemn this reprehensible act. There are also credible reports that security forces denied medical personnel access to the victims of this terrible attack. Denying victims urgently needed medical care is heinous and absolutely unacceptable. We urge the Ethiopian authorities to ensure full and unhindered medical access to the victims immediately. We also call for an urgent and independent investigation, as well as remedial action, to hold those responsible for this attack accountable. The United States again urges an immediate ceasefire in Tigray, unhindered humanitarian access, and protection for civilians.
Source: EU
Ethiopia: Joint statement by the High Representative Borrell and Commissioner Lenarčič on the airstrike in the Tigray region
The EU strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians. This is not justifiable in any terms and goes against International Humanitarian Law. Those atrocities cannot be justified by using the preservation of the territorial integrity of Ethiopia as an argument.
If confirmed, the blocking of ambulances trying to provide medical assistance to the wounded after the bombardment is unacceptable. Such practice constitutes a grave violation of the Geneva Convention and of International Humanitarian Law.
We re-iterate the urgent call for an immediate ceasefire in Tigray and for unrestricted humanitarian access to all those affected by the conflict in the region.
What is happening in Tigray is appalling. It is time for the international community to wake up and take action. The High Representative has put Ethiopia on the agenda of the next Foreign Affairs Council in July to discuss with Member States EU actions in response.
