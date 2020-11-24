US Embassy in Eritrea tells American citizens in Asmara of curfew

Source: US Embassy Asmara. Dated 23 November 2020
Location: Asmara, Eritrea
Event: The Embassy received reports today that neighborhood wardens in some areas of Asmara, at the instruction of Eritrean government officials, have advised residents to remain indoors this evening. All U.S. Citizens in Asmara are advised to continue to exercise caution, remain in their homes, and conduct only essential travel until further notice.
Actions to Take:
- Monitor local news.
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times.
