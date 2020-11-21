UN Secretary General welcomes the appointment of African Union envoys

The Secretary-General welcomes the appointment by the African Union today of three high-level Envoys in support of efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. He commends the Chairperson of the African Union, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, for this initiative and extends the full support of the United Nations. He also expresses his appreciation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia for facilitating this initiative for peace.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support efforts towards ensuring a peaceful, stable and prosperous Ethiopia.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General