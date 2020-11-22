UAE Calls on Ethiopian Parties to End Fighting, Resume Dialogue

Source: Bloomberg
By Zainab Fattah, 22 November 2020, 17:25 GMT
The United Arab Emirates called on Ethiopian leaders to return to talks and end a military conflict that’s pitting the country’s central government against the dissident northern Tigray state, the UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed “stressed the need to return and implement the rule of law” in Ethiopia, which is “key to security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the region,” WAM reported on Sunday.
The minister said the UAE has been in contact with many of its partners in Africa and the region to help put an end to the conflict by peaceful means, according to the statement.
The hostilities in Ethiopia erupted on Nov. 4 after months of tension between the federal and regional governments and have triggered a humanitarian crisis.
Tigrayan authorities say 100,000 people have been displaced, and the United Nations has warned that an additional 1.1 million people may need aid. No official figures of the number of people who’ve been killed are available.
2 comments
It easy for two party if they think for people rather than they being for their authority. Spetialy the TPLF has to sacrifice him self for his nation in democratic manner rather than rigid only on his point of view focusing to sustenance of his authority. Unless they came to point giving their hand to federal government their talking to international community is nothing.B/C some will remember what was happening opposition B/n federal and Tigray regional state in the past two year which was the basic cause of the coming of Prime Minister of Abiy which is paving the way of democratization in the country.
Wow how could you be so ignorant and call that evel dictator a democrat! Well I can see how your pocket is full of money by supporting bloodsucker Abiy! He is probably worst than Hitler but time and conditions doesn’t allow him.