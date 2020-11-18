Two reports on the war and its impact on civilians

Source: VOA
Warring Sides in Ethiopia Both Claim They Are Winning
Ethiopia predicted Wednesday it would soon defeat the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in the country’s northern region while the TPLF maintained it had secured military victories in a two-week war that threatened to further destabilize the Horn of Africa.
Army chief Berhanu Jula said Ethiopian forces were approaching Tigray’s capital of Mekelle and “winning on all fronts.”
But Tigrayan leader Debretsion Gebremichael said his forces were “inflicting heavy defeats on all fronts against the forces that came to attack us” and have turned Tigray into “a hell to its enemies.”
The war has killed hundreds of people and forced some 30,000 more to flee to neighboring Sudan. It is also testing the ability of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Africa’s youngest leader at age 44, to maintain unity among the country’s fractious ethnic groups.
Calls to end the violence have escalated since civilians caught up in the conflict fled to Sudan. The United Nations warned on Tuesday that a “humanitarian disaster is unfolding.”
Abiy initiated a military campaign against the Tigray region on Nov. 4 after accusing the TPLF of attacking federal troops in the area.
Federal forces have since escalated the offensive, prompting more intense fighting in the region.
This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia and covers the period from 12 November to 17 November 2020. The next report will be issued on Friday, 20 November.
Ethiopia: Tigray Region Humanitarian Update
Situation Report No. 3
17 November 2020
- The humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict between federal and Tigray regional forces is increasing as the days progress. Several thousands of people are reported displaced in Tigray fleeing conflict.
- Similarly, Ethiopians crossing the border to Sudan is increasing. The displaced population is mainly crossing through three border entry points at a daily average arrival rate of 4000. More than 27,000 people have so far fled to Sudan.
- The protection of populations impacted by the conflict remains an overarching humanitarian concern. In addition to safety, ensuring civilian access to vital goods and services is a priority to humanitarian partners.
- Humanitarian partners finalized a Preparedness Plan aiming to target 1.98 million people with multi-sector assistance in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions. The priority outstanding funding requirements to facilitate the minimum preparedness activities to response to the projected needs between November 2020 and January 2021 is US$ 75.7 million.
Full Report: Situation Report 3 Tigray