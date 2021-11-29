Tigray Government appeals to UN over outside interference in war and genocide

Two letters have been sent to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, signed by the President of Tigray, Debretsion Gebremichael.
Open your eyes UN – genocide is plain evil and if you don’t act you are complicit in it!!!
The risk of genocide at the concentration camps is extremely, extremely high. No one, no one can blame to lack of knowledge hereafter. The whole world community knows that Tigrians are well prepared by Abiy Ahmed for the upcoming genocide. The raw material is there and he will give order at the last hour. They will be scarified simply because we the world did not do enough to stop it. What is Biden doing, where is the voice of the European leaders, where are the major media channels in Europe and the USA? As usual they will react after thousands have been murdered in cold blood.