Tigray demonstration in Brussels at EU-African summit on Belgian radio news

News item: the 17 February 2022 Tigray demonstration on the 7 PM radio news in Belgium (prime time)

Source: RTBF radio, 17 February 2021. News item on the Tigray demonstration, at 02’23’’ in this broadcast

ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Diane Burghelle-Vernet, presenter: 40 African leaders are in Brussels to meet their 27 European counterparts. This Europe-Africa summit must revive relations between the two continents. On the sidelines of this event, in the European Quarter, hundreds of Ethiopians came to shout their anger and dismay. They are from the Tigray province, the scene of a bloody war since 2020 and now the victim of a humanitarian blockade. Here is the report by Nicolas Vandeweyer and Daniel Fontaine.

[soundtrack of the demonstration, slogans against Abiy Ahmed]

Daniel Fontaine: Sanctions against Ethiopia and its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Nobel Peace Prize 2019, Abiy Ahmed is now accused of war crimes by these Tigrayans, like Walta Kassa.

WK: It’s been a year since everything has been blockaded; there is no more humanitarian access, there is no electricity, no water, no internet. As a result, we have no contact with the population to know what is happening there; hospitals are no longer functional, everyone is suffering. This is called genocide.

DF: It would be an organized siege, according to Jan Nyssen, professor of geography at Ghent University.

JN: Everything is cut off. Banks are cut off, the internet is cut off, the phone is cut off. [The Ethiopian regime is] facing a region that is rebelling, and to bring them to their knees they organize a medieval-type siege, they let nothing in, in the hope that the Tigrayans will surrender.

DF: Medical doctor André Crismer has led numerous humanitarian missions in Tigray; he summarizes the message sent to European and African leaders.

AC: First of all, the roads should be opened to allow humanitarian aid to arrive; secondly, the bombing of the civilian population must be stopped; and then a demand for peace negotiations.

DF: No peace negotiations are currently under way between the Addis Ababa authorities and the Tigrayan TPLF.

[soundrack : « We demand justice, we demand peace”]

DBV: “Justice and peace”, is what these Ethiopians from Tigray shout. The Europe-Africa summit ends tomorrow Friday.

ORIGINAL FRENCH TRANSCRIPT

Diane Burghelle-Vernet, présentatrice du Journal Parlé: 40 dirigeants Africains sont à Bruxelles pour rencontrer leurs 27 homologues européens. Ce sommet Europe-Afrique doit relancer les relations entre les deux continents. En marge de cet évènement, dans le quartier européen, des centaines d’Ethiopiens sont venus crier leur colère et leur désarroi. Ils sont originaires de la province du Tigray, théatre d’une guerre sanglante depuis 2020 et victime aujourd’hui d’un blocus humanitaire. C’est un reportage de Nicolas Vandeweyer et Daniel Fontaine.

[soundtrack of the demonstration, slogans against Abiy Ahmed]

Daniel Fontaine: Des sanctions contre l’Ethiopie et contre son premier ministre Abiy Ahmed. Prix Nobel de la Paix 2019, Abiy Ahmed est aujourd’hui accusé de crimes de guerre par ces Tigrayens, comme Walta Kassa.

WK : Ca fait une année que tout est bloqué, il n’y a plus d’accès humanitaire, il n’y a plus d’électricité, ni de l’eau, ni internet. Du coup, on n’a aucun contact avec la population pour savoir ce qui se passe là bas ; les hôpitaux ne sont plus fonctionnels, tout le monde est en souffrance. On appelle cela un génocide.

DF : Il s’agirait d’un siège organisé, selon Jan Nyssen, professeur de géographie à l’Université de Gand.

JN : Tout est coupé. Les banques sont coupées, l’internet est coupé, le téléphone est coupé. [Le pouvoir éthiopien est] face à une région qui se rebelle, et pour les mettre à genoux ils organisent un siège de type médiéval, ils ne laissent plus rien entre, dans l’espoir que les Tigrayens se rendent.

DF : Le docteur André Crismer a mené de nombreuses missions humanitaires dans le Tigray ; il résume le message envoyé aux dirigeants européens et africains.

AC : C’est d’abord qu’on ouvre les routes pour permettre à l’aide humanitaire d’arriver ; deuxièmement qu’on arrête de bombarder la population civile ; et alors une demande de négociations pour la paix.

DF : Aucune négociation pour la paix n’est engagé pour le moment entre les autorités d’Addis Abéba et le TPLF tigrayen.

[soundrack : « We demand justice, we demand peace”]

DBV: “Justice et paix” sont venus crier ces Ethiopiens originaires du Tigray. Le sommet Europe-Afrique se termine demain vendredi.

02 :52