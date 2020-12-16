This Friday – Demonstrations for Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia in Norway

Stavanger, Oslo and Bergen – 1400 – 1800
Friday 18 December
The UN must now demand that Isaias Afwerki and Abiy Ahmed stop kidnapping Eritreans and send them back to camps in the Tigray war zone or to prison and torture in Eritrea.
The Tigrayan people and the Eritrean people are now experiencing crimes against humanity.
World leaders are responsible for ensuring that this does not happen.
We in Norway would urge Eritreans and Ethiopians to hold spontaneous demonstrations on December 18 (or another appropriate day) to support Eritrean refugees and the people of Tigray.
POPOLI DEL MONDO, RIBELLIAMOCI A QUETE DITTATURE,BASTA QUESTI CI VOGLIONO CHIUDERE LA BOCCA, E DARCI 1 GOVERNO MODELLO CINA,QUESTI SIGNORI DEVONO RISPONDERE PRESTO DAVANTI AL TRIBUNALE INTERNAZIONALE E AIUTIAMO I NOSTRI FRATELLI E SORELLE
Sorry. Can’t do that here ( ethiopia ). We will be shot down !
We support you from the bottom of our hearts.
GOOD LUCK