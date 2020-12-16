This Friday – Demonstrations for Eritrean Refugees in Ethiopia in Norway

Stavanger, Oslo and Bergen – 1400 – 1800

Friday 18 December

The UN must now demand that Isaias Afwerki and Abiy Ahmed stop kidnapping Eritreans and send them back to camps in the Tigray war zone or to prison and torture in Eritrea.

The Tigrayan people and the Eritrean people are now experiencing crimes against humanity.

World leaders are responsible for ensuring that this does not happen.

We in Norway would urge Eritreans and Ethiopians to hold spontaneous demonstrations on December 18 (or another appropriate day) to support Eritrean refugees and the people of Tigray.