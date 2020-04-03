The Pope appoints a new ambassador to Eritrea and Sudan

Source: Amecea blog

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

The Holy Father on Tuesday, March 31, appointed Monsignor (Msgr.) Luís Miguel Muñoz Cárdaba as new Apostolic Nuncio to Sudan and Eritrea.

The Spanish-born cleric who has been a counsellor at the Apostolic Nunciature in Turkey, is also Archbishop-elect with the titular See of Nasai.

The Apostolic Nunciature for the two countries has been vacant since February 2019 when Archbishop Hubertus van Megen was transferred to serve Kenya and South Sudan after being the Pope’s representative to Sudan and Eritrea for approximately five years.

His Excellency Luís Miguel Muñoz Cárdaba was born in Vallelado, Spain, on 25 August 1965. He was ordained a priest on June 28, 1992 and incardinated in Toledo, Spain. He was then sent to the Pontifical Spanish College in Rome to complete his ecclesiastical studies, where he graduated and obtained a doctorate in Dogmatic Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

He obtained a degree in Canon Law and jurisprudence at the Pontifical University of Santa Croce.

The new Apostolic Nuncio to Sudan and Eritrea entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See on 1 April 2001 and subsequently worked in Greece, Mexico, Belgium, Italy, Australia, France and Turkey.