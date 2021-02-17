Here it is: Current Situation Tigray Ethiopian Human Rights Commission
No idea why it disappeared from the EHRC site. This was all that could be found.
Information about Eritrea and the Horn of Africa
Here it is: Current Situation Tigray Ethiopian Human Rights Commission
No idea why it disappeared from the EHRC site. This was all that could be found.
2 comments
Couse motor of the regime.
Their lung is the dictator abyi
It is predictable; this has all the mark of a coming totalitarian state. We observe an Ethiopian State of Emergency (SOE) Fact Check outfit; facilitating the disappearance of a grossly underestimated report on the war in Tigray. The irony of ironies, we have a fact-burial, under the watchful eyes of a Nobel Peace Prize winner.