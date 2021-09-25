Statement by Debretsion Gebremichael, President of Tigray

They’re doing everything to exterminate us through starvation and sickness. It’s not just by the bullet that they want to kill us. After we destroyed the [ENDF] force that was in Tigray and after the rest fled, they have shut off the whole of Tigray.

The lies and defamation they are concocting about the Tigray government doesn't even have coherence. They are engaged in non-stop defamation campaign. It's not just defamation,

defamation,

[they are saying] we are not human. They go as far as boldly saying we came from hell and that our place is in hell. They are saying day and night ‘we will put them to their place [hell]. And recently they are even saying we should be erased from history.

Whether it is the devil or something else, we don’t understand what [the cause of this is]. We have heard them say that we should be erased from history.

Their hatred for us is limitless. If our difference was [only] political, we could base on our respective [political] stances and carry out dialogue. You may fight; you may resolve it peacefully. But saying they should be erased from history and they should not be remembered is [absurd].