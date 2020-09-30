Somaliland, Ethiopia discuss strengthening security cooperation

Source: Horn Diplomat

By: MoDuale

High-level Somaliland and Ethiopian Military and Security Officers met in Hargeisa capital of Somaliland and discussed the security collaboration between the two nations.

The participants attended the conference, Somaliland minister of interior Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, Minister of defence Abdiqani Mohamoud Ateye, the Chief of Staff of Somaliland Armed Forces Major General Nuh Ismail Tani, Commander of the Custodial Corps, Major-General Ahmed Awale Yussuf ‘Libah’, The Commissioner of Immigration Department Gen, Mohamed Osman Alin and Barkhad Mohamoud Kariye Somaliland Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Ethiopian delegation, General Husein Hashi Qasim head of the Special Liyu Police, Major General Zewdu Belay, Commander of Eastern Division of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), and Ethiopia’s Somali state minister of irrigation Abdirahman Iid Dahir.

During the meeting held in Hargeisa, The two sides have discussed and agreed upon ways to further strengthen security cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland. Somaliland & Ethiopia share a long border as both sides cooperate intelligence gathering, thwarting terrorism acts, and cooperate the security in the border areas.

On April 22, The military officials from Ethiopia and Somaliland met and discuss works being implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the border city of Tog Wajaale.